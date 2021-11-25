With their victory over Porto, Liverpool shatter an incredible 82-year record.

Liverpool shattered yet another record with their 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto on Wednesday night.

With a win over the Portuguese team, Jurgen Klopp’s men retained their perfect record in the competition this season.

Thiago scored on the half-volley early in the second half, before Mohamed Salah scored with a classic left-footed shot that beat Diogo Costa.

In 82 years, the Reds became the first team in all competitions to score two or more goals in 16 consecutive games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were the last team to do so as World War II broke out, with Sunderland having the longest streak with 17 games in 1927.

Liverpool’s winning streak began in September when they defeated Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road.

It includes wins over AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United, among others.

Despite three draws against Brentford, Manchester City, and Brighton over that period, the Reds have scored at least twice in each of those games.

The 3-2 setback to West Ham is also included, but two goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi kept the streak going.

In this weekend’s match against Southampton, Klopp’s record-breaking side has a chance to equal Sunderland’s.