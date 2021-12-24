With their fourth Christmas Number One, LadBaby breaks The Beatles’ record.

With their charity track, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, LadBaby has once again secured the Christmas top spot.

Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) have won the Christmas number one for the fourth year in a row, becoming the first musicians in the 70-year history of the Official Christmas Chart to do so.

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John are among the stars of the number one charity tune.

Before becoming famous, celebrities worked at some of the strangest jobs imaginable.

LadBaby have surpassed music legends The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other groups to have scored a hat-trick of holiday number ones, breaking music chart records.

The Trussell Trust food banks benefit from the sausage roll-themed charity revamp, which campaigns for reform to eliminate the need for food banks in the UK.

The single, which was released on December 17, had over 136,000 chart sales in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

LadBaby, speaking to OfficialCharts.com, said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British audience for downloading and streaming this music over the previous week.

“You’re all legends in my book.

“Thank you for assisting us in raising awareness, funds, and awareness for the Trussell Trust, the UK’s food banks, and for assisting the 14 million people living in poverty in this country.

“Without you, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

The Official Charts Company’s chief executive, Martin Talbot, added: “Huge congrats to Ladbaby, Ed Sheeran, and Sir Elton John for their accomplishments this year, especially Mark and Roxanne of Ladbaby, who became the first act in history to have four consecutive official Christmas number ones.

“It was a terrific feat last year to rival The Beatles and Spice Girls, but to top them both while raising money and awareness for foodbank provider The Trussell Trust is incredible.”

LadBaby’s food pun-based singles began in 2018, with We Built This City, and continued in 2019 with I Love Sausage Rolls and 2020’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.