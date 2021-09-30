With the winning lottery ticket in his wallet, a lottery winner drowns to death.

A 57-year-old man from Michigan was found dead before he could receive his $45,000 lottery jackpot earlier this month.

According to ABC12, Gregory Jarvis’ body was discovered near his boat on a private beach in Saginaw Bay last Friday. According to the publication, an autopsy later proved he had drowned and sustained brain injuries consistent with banging his head on the boat.

“We believe he was tying up his boat when he slipped and fell, hitting his head, and falling into the sea. Caseville police chief Kyle Romzek was cited as saying, “No foul play suspected.”

Jarvis allegedly had a winning lottery ticket in his wallet, which he obtained on Sept. 13 while playing the Club Keno add-on game The Jack at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville. He was unable to cash in the reward because he lacked a valid social security card, forcing him to wait while he applied for a new one.

The Michigan Lottery Commission stated that prize winners of more than $600 must present a photo ID as well as their social security card in order to receive their rewards.

Jarvis was regarded as a “really pleasant guy” by Dawn Talaski, owner of the Blue Water Inn.

Talaski added, “[H]e was here every day.”

She explained, “He was planned to take that money and see his sister and father in North Carolina.”

The last time anyone saw Jarvis was on September 19, when Talaski claimed he had bought rounds of drinks at the bar despite still having not cashed in his $45,000 ticket.

He couldn’t cash it because he didn’t have a valid social security card, so he applied for a new one, according to Talaski.

When Jarvis did not come into the bar the next day, the bar owner claimed she sensed something was wrong.

“He works up north on occasion. “We felt something was wrong because he hadn’t been here for a week,” Talaski added.

On Sept. 22, Jarvis’ supervisor walked into the pub and reported he hadn’t shown up for work.

After seeing a body washing ashore near a boat on a private beach in Caseville, a resident called 911 on Friday morning. Jarvis was later recognized as the body.

After learning about Jarvis’ winning lottery ticket, police allegedly conducted further inquiry.

