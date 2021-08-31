With the sale of Saul Niguez to Chelsea, Liverpool fans are saying the same thing.

With a number of Premier League clubs connected to the midfielder, Saul Niguez has been one of the most talked about players this transfer window.

Despite reports that Liverpool and Manchester United were interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, he appears likely to join Chelsea on loan.

According to reports, Niguez will join the London club for the upcoming season, with Chelsea paying €5 million (£4.3 million) in loan fees.

Throughout the summer, rumors circulated that the Reds were interested in signing the player as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Some fans are dissatisfied with recent developments, as the club has yet to replace the Dutch international and Atletico Madrid is allowing Niguez to leave on loan.

“That’s how it’s done, Chelsea don’t even need a midfielder that much and are still getting it done,” one supporter tweeted. They have a great group with a lot of depth.”

“Why bother with Saul when we have unbreakable Gini?” remarked another. Oh, no…”

“Jesus, what are Liverpool doing?” one wrote. Chelsea is working out for the sheer joy of it.” now.”

Despite the loss of Wijnaldum, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is satisfied with his midfield alternatives.

“The response is we lose a midfielder and don’t bring anyone in,” Klopp said in his Chelsea pre-match press conference last week. “Now we count our midfielders.

“Unfortunately, I cannot assist [the media], because obviously you are extremely interested, and I also cannot assist supporters who want us to acquire a player merely to get someone in and feel like, for the time being, ‘now we have done our business, now we should be ready.’

“However, if you think about it and are truly with us, you will see that there is no genuine necessity.

“And if the person, the one guy who could truly improve all of the things we’ve discussed so far, we’d go for it, I guarantee. If we could just catch a glimpse of him.”