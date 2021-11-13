With the release of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ short film, Jake Gyllenhaal has been roasted online.

Taylor Swift’s re-release of a song about an ill-fated relationship sparked a spirited online response from people who saw it as a means for the singer to settle some old scores with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Fans have speculated that the age gap between the couple — Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29 — was one of the main reasons for their split. The couple was together for three months starting in October 2010 and he was believed to be the subject of some of the lyrics on her fourth studio album Red, which was released in 2012.

Swift re-released the album on Friday, renaming it “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and included six previously unreleased tracks created at the same time as the original album in 2012.

The ten-minute video for the song “All Too Well,” with new lines like “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age,” prompted a lot of discussion on social media.

“Taylor after totally tearing Jake Gyllenhaal apart for 10 minutes,” one user remarked beside a photo of the singer near to a bonfire.

The phrase in the song about how she “left my scarf there at your sister’s place” drew a lot of laughter from fans.

Alex Goldschmidt noted, “Some fans even joked about the song’s now-famous line about the scarf she left in the drawers of her ex-home.” lover’s sister’s

Another user remarked that the Hollywood A-lister is “wondering if it’s now too late to return the scarf.”

“Jake Gyllenhaal is right now trying to find that Innocent Smelling Scarf,” another user said, superimposing an image of the actor’s face over a pile of the apparel item.

“This is going to sound insane and you will surely think i’m kidding but i’m not – I think I am in possession of that scarf,” Gyllenhaal’s pal, actor Andrew Burnap, tweeted on Friday, according to Hollywood Life.

Swift has never officially identified Gyllenhaal as the song’s inspiration, but she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the original version was deleted for the 2012 album because it was “absurdly long,” but she decided it would work on the re-release.

The album’s re-release is a part of it. This is a condensed version of the information.