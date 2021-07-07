With the lifting of the travel ban, vacations to Germany are once again possible.

It has been reported that Germany will relax its travel ban on the United Kingdom today.

Visitors who have had both vaccines will not be required to quarantine, while non-vaccinated British visitors will be required to quarantine for up to 10 days unless a negative test can be provided on the fifth day.

This follows Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday that all Covid-19-related rules will be lifted on July 19th.

The government is also expected to unveil steps to allow fully vaccinated people to travel to “amber” nations without having to go through quarantine when they return to the UK.

Cyprus, on the other hand, has added the United Kingdom to its red list, beginning July 8th, due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Travelers from the United Kingdom can still enter the nation without being quarantined, but they must now submit to a PCR test upon arrival and another 72 hours before departure.

Let’s take a look at the countries that have yet to welcome UK visitors:

Tourists from the United Kingdom are not permitted to visit Austria.

Only Finnish residents and nationals are permitted to travel unless it is for urgent reasons.

The majority of foreign nationals have been barred from entering Hungary.

People from the United Kingdom are not allowed to enter Liechtenstein unless they are citizens of Liechtenstein or Switzerland, or hold a Swiss resident permit or type D visa.

Non-essential travel from the United Kingdom is prohibited.

All UK citizens are only permitted to enter the Netherlands if they are residents or if their journey is necessary.

Unless they meet particular criteria, UK citizens are not permitted to visit Norway.

Almost all overseas travel is strictly regulated in Russia.

Travel to Switzerland is only possible if you are a Swiss or Liechtenstein citizen, or if you hold a Swiss resident permit or type D visa.

Travelers from the United Kingdom are not authorized to enter Slovakia unless it is for urgent reasons.

Sweden has enacted a travel ban, which means that visitors from the United Kingdom are not permitted to enter unless they are exempt.

The United States and Canada have yet to open their borders to British tourists.