With the hiring of full-time employees, DoorDash enters the fray of quick grocery delivery.

According to the Associated Press, DoorDash is now offering same-day grocery delivery in New York’s Chelsea district, but using fully employed couriers rather than its regular fleet of independent contractors.

DashCorps, a new firm created by the online meal ordering company, will hire full and part-time employees, with salary starting at $15 per hour and benefits accessible to qualified workers.

Customers may get goods delivered in 15 minutes or less by using DoorDash’s new DashMart warehouses, which are stocked with food and other essentials.

In a blog post, the company stated, “Achieving ultra-fast delivery times necessarily needs greater structure and organization to ensure orders are completed rapidly and merchant and customer expectations are satisfied.”

Unlike conventional DoorDash couriers, DashCorps employees will be free to choose their own weekly hours, according to the Associated Press. DashCorps employees will also be responsible for administrative tasks, stocking shelves, and providing customer service in addition to making deliveries.

“The job associated with powering DashMarts’ rapid delivery is fundamentally different from dashing, and it necessitates persons seeking a different form of work,” according to the post.

Each DashMart will employ roughly 50 DashCorps employees, according to Max Rettig, DoorDash’s vice president of public policy. While this service is currently only offered in the Chelsea district, DoorDash said in a blog post that it wants to expand throughout New York and into other cities in the coming months.

DoorDash has long battled attempts to designate its gig labor as employees, claiming that doing so would drastically increase the company’s costs. Proposition 22, a ballot proposal approved by California voters in 2020 that allows DoorDash, Uber, and other companies to consider their employees as independent contractors, was backed by DoorDash.

According to Daniel Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, the new company might signal the start of a change toward a full-time employment model for companies like DoorDash and Uber, which have encountered ongoing issues with their gig-based business models. For example, a California judge declared in August that Proposition 22 was illegal.

“Will they all eventually transition to a full-time employee model to avoid additional state/federal regulation?” Morgan. This is a condensed version of the information.