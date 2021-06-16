With the help of the ‘envelope challenge,’ Mum was able to save £5k in just six months.

A mother posted an online money-saving challenge that has gone viral and might help you save £5,000 in less than SIX months.

According to BirminghamLive, the envelope challenge is based on a formula devised by a German mathematician.

This could be the hack for you if you have trouble budgeting or saving money.

Carl Friedrich Gauss, who made contributions to many branches of mathematics and science in the 18th century, is credited with the idea.

You can save £5,050 by splitting varying sums of money into four envelopes each week by the 25th week.

But if you’re having trouble wrapping your head around it, here’s how to do it and why it works.

Here’s what you should do.

Make 100 envelopes with labels ranging from £1 to £100.

Set aside 25 weeks for this project.

Draw two envelopes twice a week, for a total of four envelopes a week, over the course of the 25 weeks.

Fill the envelope with the amount of money indicated on the front once it has been drawn.

You should have just over £5k by the end of the 25th week.

How does it work?

It is said to have been invented by Carl Friedrich Gauss, a popular figure in the 18th century.

Mr Gauss discovered in the 18th century that if you divide the numbers 1 to 50 into two groups, and then 51 to 100 into two groups, you can add them together to get 101.

Mr Gauss realized that one plus 100 equals 101, and two plus 99 equals 101.

As a result, the total of the two groups equals 50 times 101.

That comes to $5,050.

