With the help of Target and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Michigan’s first HBCU will reopen.

With the aid of local leaders and large corporations, Michigan’s first historically black institution will reopen its doors in the city of Detroit.

The Lewis College of Business will reopen for students in December, according to a statement released by the city of Detroit on Tuesday. Former Nike and Air Jordan designer Dr. D’Wayne Edwards will reopen the HBCU, which shuttered its doors in 2013.

Target, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and the Gilbert Family Foundation have previously expressed interest in reviving the school.

Edwards is the founder of PENSOLE, a Portland, Oregon-based footwear design academy. The name of the institution will be changed from Lewis College of Business to PENSOLE Lewis College of Business and Design once it reopens (or PLC).

The newly renamed institution will collaborate with the College of Creative Studies (CCS), a Detroit-based art school where PLC will be housed until a permanent home is secured.

“I am honored to be restoring Violet T. Lewis’s legacy in Detroit 82 years later, and 14 years after it lost its accreditation as an HBCU,” Edwards stated in a news statement.

“As a Black male growing up in Inglewood in the 1980s, the chances of my dying or going to jail were higher than the chances of me getting a corporate job,” Edwards told The Detroit News. “Many lives could have been saved if a program like the one at PLC had existed. My hope is that it will continue to save a lot of lives.” PLC must acquire approval from the Michigan Department of Education in order to function as a proper educational institution in Michigan. PLC’s request to be recognized as an HBCU in Michigan must also be approved by the Michigan Assembly.

The mayor of Detroit is in favor of reopening the school, which is also a state landmark. In a city with more black population than any other in the United States, Duggan believes that an HBCU is essential.

"Detroit, as a mainly Black city, should have an operational Historically Black College," Duggan stated. "For far too long, the lack of one has been a gaping vacuum in our educational landscape." It would be a fantastic demonstration of if the first HBCU to reopen anywhere was in Detroit.