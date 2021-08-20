With the help of kind Samaritans, a hitchhiking bride makes it to her wedding.

On a wedding day, hiccups and hangups are unavoidable, but Shenice Beirne of Gloucester, England, didn’t plan on spending half of her big day hitching to get to her ceremony.

Her chauffeur-driven car broke down 25 minutes from the church, according to ITV, and the bride was already 20 minutes late.

Beirne posted on Facebook that she borrowed the chauffeur’s phone to call other cab companies but received no assistance. She decided to take matters into her own hands and began hitchhiking.

Beirne told This website, “I couldn’t believe it.” “I thought to myself, ‘This isn’t happening,’ but it was amusing at the same time.”

It took a long time for her to successfully flag down a car. Despite the fact that one guy stopped to see whether the bride was okay, he informed Beirne that he didn’t have place in his van.

Not to be deterred, Beirne continued her search for a ride in the hopes of making it to her wedding on time.

She writes, “In my huge white dress, my sister and I stood in the road waving down motorists.” “After about 15 minutes…yes 15 minutes of automobiles past someone clearly on their way to their wedding, someone finally stopped to see if we were okay and offered us a ride to the church.”

Beirne stated that the good Samaritans were passing through the area on their way to somewhere else and that they were her “guardian angels.”

Beirne added, “We were so glad when someone finally stopped that we couldn’t thank them enough.” “I couldn’t believe what had happened when we arrived at the chapel, but I had to quickly get myself dressed because we were almost an hour late.”

She had a good time for the rest of the day, but she didn’t get the names of the two people who saved the day at first. After she shared her story on Facebook, it was shared over 400 times in the hopes of reaching the two people who assisted the bride.

Matt and Michelle Moore were notified of the post, and Michelle left a comment beneath the photographs.

Michelle said, “No problem.” “It was an honor to assist you on your special day! I wish you a wonderful day and a wonderful life together as husband and wife.”

