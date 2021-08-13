With the help of her 77-year-old lover, a woman murders her husband.

A 42-year-old lady and her 77-year-old lover were detained on Thursday in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu after they allegedly admitted to murdering the woman’s husband and a farmer on two different occasions.

According to the Times of India, police in Mulanur, Tirupur, arrested two Sulliporukkipalayam village residents, Amsaveni and her elderly lover, Muthusamy, after the two were taken into custody and told police they murdered the woman’s husband, Ravi, in January of this year, as well as a farmer in 2020.

Velusamy, a 47-year-old Perumalpalayam farmer, was killed and his body burned after Muthusamy refused to pay a lease on an agricultural land, according to authorities.

The victim’s family did not file a missing person report, but Amsaveni told Ravi about the incident, and Ravi began blackmailing his wife, according to a police officer.

Ravi allegedly wanted money on a daily basis to buy alcohol. According to authorities, he reportedly threatened to divulge the facts to his other villagers if Amsaveni did not pay him, prompting his wife and Muthusamy to murder him as their second victim.

“Unable to bear his torment, Amsaveni and Muthusamy murdered Ravi on the farmland on Jan. 3 [this year]by beating him with wooden logs and setting the body ablaze,” an officer was reported as saying.

Following Ravi’s death, Amsaveni allegedly filed a complaint with Mulanur police, alleging that her spouse had gone missing, prompting authorities to open an investigation.

“We learned about Velusamy’s murder from the locals during the investigation because Ravi had told them about it while under the influence of alcohol. Amsaveni and Muthusamy were apprehended for questioning and admitted to both acts, according to a police official.

Police were able to collect the skeleton remains of their two victims when Amsaveni and Muthusamy were led to the murder scenes. According to reports, forensic professionals retrieved the remains and took them to a lab for testing.

Following their arrest on Thursday, the two were placed in judicial custody.