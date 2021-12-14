With the help of a new app, you can find the ideal spots to walk your dog near you.

A new software helps dog owners to find the finest places to walk their dogs around their current location.

DogPack displays official dog parks and other attractions in your neighborhood on a detailed map.

Specialized parks are marked with a green symbol, while other places suitable for an adventure are marked with a red symbol. All parks listed are rated out of five and include user reviews.

Users may also see how many other dog owners have checked in and how many are currently on their way to the event.

DogPack describes itself on their website as follows: “You’ve come to the perfect place if you’ve ever wondered where the finest dog park around me is.

“A complete map of every dog park in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland is included in the app.

“Not only will you be able to find the closest dog park to you, but you’ll also be able to check in and see who else is already there. Some dogs are more sociable than others, and you may choose who your best friend connects with with DogPack.” If your dog isn’t in the mood to socialize, you may filter the parks by distance, ratings, and even how many dogs are allowed at once.

Apart from the dog park finder, the app also provides dog owners with a “unique” social experience in which they can establish a profile, add other dogs to their pack, publish images and videos to the feed, and message pals.

The app, which is currently popular in the United States, has only recently begun to gain traction in the United Kingdom.

Both the App Store and Google Play have DogPack accessible for download.