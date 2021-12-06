With the help of a Liverpool designer, Stacey Solomon displays her Christmas door.

On Instagram, Stacey Solomon shared a photo of her Christmas door.

Poppy Belle Florals, a Liverpool-based company, assisted with the design and installation of the floral winter arrangement.

Stacey has previously collaborated with the brand on exquisite designs and settings, such as her springtime In The Style launch.

Pickle Cottage, her £1.2 million house, currently boasts a sleigh and a full-size artificial reindeer as part of the winter décor.

Green branches with white ornaments and beautiful lights surround the door.

A green leafy wreath with additional lights hangs on the door.

Stacey excitedly shared a compilation of photos of her family, including her two small dogs, posing in front of the new exhibit.

“Hello Winter,” she said with an Instagram image. Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our outerwear. Our first Christmas door at Pickle Cottage and Rose’s first Front door (outside my tummy)

“I’m really looking forward to our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas in Pickle Cottage… Let the holiday fun begin, pickles. Everyone have a wonderful Saturday. From all of us, a lot of love. P. S. Theo and Peanut are the reason for my existence.” Fans who viewed the post complimented the door in the comments.

“Rex on that reindeer!” Neha exclaimed. “Who needs Lapland when you’ve got Pickle Cottage?” “Oh @staceysolomon it’s really gorgeous!!” Holly exclaimed. This is a memory that will last a lifetime. And as a wonderful family, you will now create new memories every year. xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx “Looks amazing!” commented another person. Congratulations to Poppy Belle and you, @staceysolomon, for creating amazing memories for your children.” When Stacey was attempting to build the exhibit, she tagged Poppy Belle Florals on her Instagram Stories.

They also posted photos of the star’s Christmas display on their own social media page, with the message “Christmas at pickle cottage.”