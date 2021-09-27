With the first COVID Scam Case Against a Bank, the US cracks down on “unprecedented levels of fraud.”

Federal prosecutors have filed the first case against a bank, alleging that its workers took advantage of multibillion-dollar benefit schemes designed to help small businesses cope with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The former branch manager of Popular Bank in New York was charged in the case. According to Reuters, the manager allegedly collaborated with other bank workers to falsely seek for more than $3 million in small business relief loans.

Over 500 people have been charged with bogus pandemic-relief claims, resulting in “record levels of fraud,” according to the US Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery. While individual incidences of fraud have been on the rise for some time, this is considered to be the first time it has occurred within a bank.

“This action is inconsistent with our commitment to integrity, as well as our beliefs and business processes, which are guided by the highest ethical principles,” said Alex Moncion, a Popular Bank spokesperson who declined to be identified in the case.

Once the scam was found, Moncion said the bank notified law enforcement and regulators and fired the workers involved.

According to the case, the former manager carried out the scam by recruiting loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs with the help of at least two individuals.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that this aspect of the program has been particularly targeted, with individuals intent on committing PPP fraud misrepresenting their payroll expenses in order to qualify for greater loans than they would have otherwise qualified for. Similarly, EIDL fraudsters have tried to scam the system by forming shell or non-existent enterprises that would not be eligible for loans.

The Department of Justice announced in March that fraud schemes had attempted to obtain $569 million from the US government, with prosecutions being filed in 56 federal districts around the country.

The department is still focusing on thwarting these efforts.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “The Department of Justice has spearheaded a historic enforcement initiative to discover and prevent COVID-19 related fraud activities.”

“The department’s efforts thus far has sent a clear and unequivocal message to those who would use a national emergency to take taxpayer-funded resources from vulnerable individuals and small businesses,” Garland stated. This is a condensed version of the information.