With the expected diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, China accuses the United States of “grandstanding.”

According to the Associated Press, a representative for China’s Foreign Ministry accused the US of “grandstanding” ahead of an expected diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

President Joe Biden of the United States is likely to declare the partial boycott this week, which will prevent U.S. dignitaries from attending the games but will not ban athletes from playing.

The United States and other countries have a long tradition of sending elite delegations to every Olympic Games. Jill Biden, for example, attended the Tokyo Olympics this summer with a group of dignitaries. According to the Associated Press, then-President George W. Bush attended the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

However, many of those asking for a boycott have condemned China’s human rights violations and repression of opposition, claiming that the regime is attempting to use the games to improve its international image.

During a conference, Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said a diplomatic boycott would be “outright political provocation” that would necessitate “strong countermeasures,” but he did not say how China would respond. According to CNN, he also accused the United States of politicizing the Olympics, which he said would put “a stain on the spirit of the Olympic charter.”

“Without being invited, American politicians continue to hype the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic[s],” Zhao told reporters. “If the United States insists on pursuing its own way, China will respond with force.” According to CNN, the United States hasn’t totally boycotted the Olympics since Jimmy Carter was president in 1980. In protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, Carter stated that he would not send athletes to compete in the Moscow Olympics.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The threat of a diplomatic boycott comes as the US tries to calm down tense relations with Beijing, even as it maintains a harsh stance on trade disputes and disagreements over China’s actions on Taiwan, human rights, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

Beijing has reacted angrily to every US criticism, dismissing it as meddling in its domestic affairs and imposing visa bans on American lawmakers it considers to be anti-China.

Zhao’s comments attempted to clarify who the US might have dispatched to Beijing for the games. This is a condensed version of the information.