With the assistance of firefighters, a woman gives birth on a plane.

A flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, arrived in Atlanta with one extra passenger on board than when it took off.

Liliana Castaneda Avilia, one of the plane’s passengers, was pregnant, although her due date was December 23, 2021. Her baby, on the other hand, opted to arrive early on November 14th.

She and her husband, Edgar, are from Raleigh, North Carolina, and were only intended to be in Atlanta for a short layover, but their daughter, Analia Acevedo Castaneda, had other plans.

Liliana started having contractions one hour into the flight. According to Fox5 Atlanta, there was a nurse on board who went to her aid and transported her to the back of the plane, where she was given oxygen.

The flight to Atlanta was still 3 and a half hours away, but the nurse informed the woman that her baby was on its way. “He was like, yep, the baby girl is coming, it’s on the way, and he was like, don’t try to push because if you push harder, the baby will come out,” Liliana explained. “So I held those contractions for like 3 hours and 30 minutes on the way [to Hartsfield-Jackson].”

According to CBS 46, the pilots contacted air traffic control to request that emergency medical services meet them as soon as they landed, while back on the ground, Juanetta Nash and other Atlanta firemen were getting ready at the plane’s gate.

“When we arrived at the gate, we noted that the plane was approaching at a breakneck speed.

“It was faster than usual, so we knew it was an emergency, and we knew people were scared,” Nash, who assisted in the delivery, said.

When the firefighters boarded the plane, they knew they’d have to deliver the baby right away.

“We knew what we were doing; we wanted to make her as comfortable as possible,” Nash continued. “Just putting ourselves in her shoes, we realized she was already quite uncomfortable.”

The firefighters, according to Liliana, assisted her with the delivery. “They said, ‘Are you ready to push?’ and I responded, ‘Yes, I’m ready to push.’ So I just pushed once and the baby girl came out sobbing,” she explained. At the time of her delivery, Analia weighed five pounds and four ounces.

"One of the flight attendants grabbed the microphone and said, 'Hey, we.'"