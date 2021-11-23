With the ‘amazing’ sequinned dress buyers ‘require,’ Tesco F&F Clothing ‘nailed it.’

After seeing them online, Tesco customers were enamored with a variety of sequinned products.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has amassed a following of more than half a million Instagram followers.

Like many shops, the firm uses social media to highlight all of its new stock and product launches so that customers know what to expect in stores.

I tried Greggs’ new Festive Bake and found it difficult to consume.

F&F Clothing recently created a stir with an Instagram post revealing some of its sequined products, which are perfect for the holiday season.

“No time like the present to wear your favorite sequins-even if it’s just for the weekly shop @rollinfunky,” F&F said alongside a carousel of photographs originally published by @rollinfunky.

Instagram

A black sequined short dress and a black sequined cami are shown in the photos. The goods were a hit on the famous social networking platform, receiving over 1,500 likes in a single day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“She’s nailed it,” one person said.

“Wow,” Lisa exclaimed.

“Beautiful,” Karen exclaimed.

“Fantastic,” Rhian said.

“Need the vest top now & new black pants,” Nichola said, tagging a friend.

“Sequins are my thing right now,” Clara Holmes, who handles the account @rollinfunky, added.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

Tesco stocks F&F clothing in 607 locations.