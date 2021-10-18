With temperatures expected to dip, the Met Office has issued a ‘likely of snow’ warning.

In its latest long-range forecast, the meteorological office predicts “wintery conditions” in the UK from October 22 to October 31.

Yesterday was dry and sunny in Liverpool, but forecasters warn that this may change as we approach the end of the month.

“Temperatures across the UK are dipping below average, increasing the probability of snow and wintery conditions over higher ground restricted to northern parts,” it says.

“As cloud, rain, and stronger winds move in from the west, the weather will likely get more disturbed during the weekend.”

“Unstable conditions are then likely to prevail across the UK till the end of October.”

The forecast for this week is similarly bleak, with cloudy and rainy conditions dominating the forecast.

Today’s high is expected to be 16°C, with rain showers expected throughout the afternoon.

“Any early sunshine will be short-lived with thickening overcast and bursts of rain and drizzle spreading from the west,” according to the entire forecast for Monday.

“Cloudy with rain showers throughout the day.” “I’m becoming warm.” The weather is expected to worsen tomorrow, with more rain expected.

“A breezy and largely cloudy day with bursts of rain and drizzle throughout, this perhaps turning heavy at times,” the entire prediction for Tuesday indicated. “I’m getting a little heated again.” The pattern is expected to continue this week, with temperatures dropping to a low on Thursday.

“Sunny spells and periods of rain or heavy showers on Wednesday and Thursday,” the forecast concludes. At first, it will be mild and windy, but by Thursday, it will be colder. By Friday, it will be much drier.” The weather is expected to be “warmer than average for most” starting at the beginning of next month, according to the prediction.

“From early to mid-November, growing likelihood of stable weather, but confidence in this is very low,” says the prognosis for November 1 to 15.

“For the most part, temperatures are expected to be warmer than typical.

“Towards the conclusion of this period, there may be some cooler periods with an increased probability of frost and fog, but confidence in this is quite low.”