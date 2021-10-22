With Strictly and panto roles, Anton Du Beke calls himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”

Anton Du Beke has said that appearing in Strictly Come Dancing while also training for his pantomime debut this Christmas makes him feel like the “luckiest guy in the world.”

During the holiday season, the professional dancer, 55, will play Buttons in a staging of Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre in London.

He also joined the Strictly judging panel this season, filling in for Bruno Tonioli, who was unable to participate due to travel disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“I’m loving every second of it because I’m doing all my greatest things, I’m on stage and I’m doing Strictly Come Dancing, that’s like my favorite things in the world,” Du Beke said of juggling Strictly and the pantomime responsibilities to the PA news agency.

“I feel like the luckiest guy in the world, and my kids are coming to see me in panto, it’s the finest thing in the world, happy Christmas to me,” he says.

Before the performance, the dancer stated that fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, who has appeared in a number of pantomimes over the years, has been giving him advice, telling him that “large is better, huge is best, big is beautiful” and, most importantly, to remember his lines.

“He’s a bit of a pantomime villain on Strictly anyhow, so I’ll take that on,” the dancing star added, “but my position as Buttons is a bit different from that, so I’ll be me.”

He added that he hasn’t been able to pursue pantomime before now due to his Strictly obligations, having been a regular on the BBC One show since its inception in 2004.

However, the TV personality admitted that transitioning from the dancefloor to the acting world was difficult, saying, “Normally, I make my connection through motions and steps, not many words.”

“There are a lot of words and not a lot of steps here, so it’s a completely new skill for me.” “Panto is a lot of fun, and it’s a beautiful production with wonderful co-stars,” she says.

The Fairy Godmother will be played by Olivier Award contender Rosemary Ashe in their traditional pantomime interpretation of Disney’s Cinderella, which will contain comedy, spectacular costumes, and plenty of audience involvement.”

