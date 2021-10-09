With Stephen and Daniel on the show, Gogglebox fans notice a significant shift.

Fans of Gogglebox saw a significant shift in Stephen and Daniel’s relationship in tonight’s episode.

Stephen has been a part of the show from the first season.

He went on the show with his then-boyfriend Chris, but the two later broke up.

Rodney’s age as he and Diane reunited on EmmerdaleIn 2019, he was joined by his husband Daniel after previously appearing with his mother Pat.

Stephen and Daniel are both hairdressers and co-own a salon in Brighton.

They formerly shared a stylish home, which was frequently shown on Gogglebox.

However, it looked that they had moved into a period flat tonight, and fans adored their new digs.

Haifish wrote on Twitter: “Is it possible that Stephen and Daniel have relocated? Because from the outside, they’ve displayed a different one.” “#Gogglebox, have Stephen and his hubby moved in with Izzy?” Cath wondered. “Stephen and Daniel now live in a regency flat in genuine Brighton,” said S McCarthy. “Stephen and Daniels latest gaff,” Scott tweeted. “Stephen and Daniel’s new apartment looks beautiful,” said a fifth. “Stephen and Daniels new pad woweeee,” Naomi wrote on Twitter.