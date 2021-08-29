With ‘purrfect’ training, a police-recruited cat gets his claws into crooks.

It’s the purrfect story for cat lovers everywhere: a feline who works in a top-secret section and is taught to attack criminals with its claws.

While most people think of canines as the ultimate search companion, the New Zealand Police Force has announced the hiring of Arnold, a feline who receives regular training and specializes in capturing “purr-petrators” in the act.

“You will have heard about our Police Dog Section, but have you heard the whiskers about our Secret Cat Division?” the New Zealand Herald asked, quoting a Facebook post about the puss.

“For all you cat lovers out there, welcome Arnold, our newest recruit and Specialist Search Cat.

Arnold’s trainer (whose identity we must keep a secret) has taught him a variety of remarkable skills, including the ability to jump through hoops!”

It was hoped that the news about Arnold would make “your family feline a bit better this lockdown,” according to the statement.