With proposals ready to be approved, a new Aldi store will open in the Liverpool area.

Liverpool Council is expected to accept plans for a new Aldi store in Speke.

On Speke Hall Road, members of the council’s planning committee are expected to approve plans for a new shop on the site of an ancient tea factory.

In addition to the new Aldi, the council may grant approval for a new drive-thru restaurant and gas station, though more specifics about the restaurant’s and gas station’s designs would need to be presented to the council before they could be built.

The designs for the property, which is a huge and vacant area, have been proposed to councillors for approval.

“It was occupied by a former tea factory but has been removed of all development and remediation works have been undertaken in readiness for future development,” according to a report to councillors.

“The Ansa site, which is a Ford storage and distribution depot with its own rail link, is adjacent to the site. A Ford vehicle dealership is located directly across the street from the site on Speke Hall Road. Estuary Business Park and Dobbies Garden Centre are located on the opposing sides of Speke Road/Speke Boulevard.”

Almost 200 people have expressed their opinions on the plans, with the clear majority in favor of the new Aldi.

However, several homeowners have expressed concerns about traffic, and Morrisons and Asda, which both have stores close, have filed objections.

The planning committee of the city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the recommendations.