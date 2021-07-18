With products from B&M and Home Bargains, a couple transforms a simple lawn into a Love Island-style patio.

Having a professional redesign your garden may be a costly and stressful procedure, so many people choose to avoid it.

One couple decided to save time and money by tackling the task of renovating their garden, which they completed for £265.

Ayisha Alderson, a stay-at-home mother of a two-year-old and a ten-month-old, and her partner Simon Nicholls, 36, agreed to take on the project.

Mum uses Amazon, B&M, B&Q, and other discounts to remodel a “dark and unwelcoming” hallway.

“We’d always wanted to create our own outdoor furniture out of pallets,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. We’d recently moved from a first-floor flat, so the garden had to be our first priority.

“Originally, we had a little patio, and the outward-opening doors took up some of the space, so we knew we needed to expand it, but we didn’t know how.

“We considered extending with slabs, but realized it wouldn’t be as simple or cost-effective as we’d want, so we decided with gravel instead.”

Ayisha said they spent roughly £100 on two tonnes of gravel for the patio and BBQ area.

Ayisha and Simon did the digging before the gravel arrived to make sure the ground was level.

“Once the gravel was done, we were at a loss,” Ayisha continued. Because our youngest isn’t a great sleeper at night, I recall going upstairs to snooze. Simon was irritated because he was eager to finish the garden.

“He went online to Facebook Marketplace and noticed that someone was giving away pallets for free, so he got in his car and drove over to get them.

“In total, we used about ten pallets. We experimented with how we wanted it once we had them. We chose to simply have backrests on the section facing the garden, resulting in a style that was almost chaise lounge-like.

“Simon screwed it all together, which was a major concern for me because we have two small children.

“After that, it was just a matter of boxing it.”

“The summary comes to an end.”