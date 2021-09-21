With Prince Philip by her side, Prince Harry reveals how ‘very strong’ the Queen was.

In a new documentary, Prince Harry says Prince Philip made Queen Elizabeth II “extremely strong” and that they “were very much in love.”

During a speech months after Princess Diana died in a vehicle accident in 1997, the queen famously referred to her husband as her “strength and remain.”

Now, Prince Harry has revealed more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s role as the monarch’s right-hand man during their 73-year marriage.

He made the remarks for the BBC memorial show Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will air on September 22nd at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET).

“More than anything, I miss his sense of humor,” Harry says in the documentary. But I miss him more for my grandma, since I know how strong she was when he was with her. I’m also confident that she’ll be well without him.”

“The two of them together were just the most lovely couple,” he continued. Knowing his cheekiness and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two people who were very much in love and had both dedicated their lives to service from a very young age… that is an unbelievable link between two people.”

During the film, Prince Harry portrays his grandmother, which is his first significant collaboration with the royals since returning to the UK in July to unveil a statue of Princess Diana with Prince William.

In the video, Harry is seen going over flight data from a trip to Africa in 1983.

“He was doing all the flying himself, or at least sections of it,” Harry explained. You don’t get a free pass just because you’re the Duke of Edinburgh when flying. You must put in a lot of effort and demonstrate your ability.

“But he also had the incredible opportunity to sit behind the controls and fly planes all across the world.

“I can almost picture my grandmother sitting at the rear of a plane with a cup of tea, going through turbulence, and thinking to herself, ‘Oh Philip.’ ‘What are you up to?’

Following Philip’s death on April 9, Harry returned to the United Kingdom for his funeral on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The location was the same as before. This is a condensed version of the information.