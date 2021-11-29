With Prince Charles in attendance, Barbados’ Queen’s reign as Head of State comes to an end.

Barbados, a Caribbean island, is preparing to oust Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic when it swears in its first president shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Prince Charles landed in Barbados on Sunday in preparation for the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute.

Before President-elect Governor General Sandra Mason formally accepts her role, the Prince of Wales, the most high-profile guest expected to attend the swearing-in, is slated to speak. Mason, one of the queen’s nominees, was elected by a two-thirds majority vote on the island of more than 300,000 people in October.

Barbados, a former British colony dubbed “Little England” in the past, is one of the Caribbean’s richer countries, according to the Associated Press, thanks to its tourist, manufacturing, and financial industries. Its transformation to a republic is the culmination of a process that began more than two decades ago.

Mason will be sworn in on the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain, according to the Associated Press.

“The moment has come to totally leave our colonial past behind,” Mason said in a speech to Parliament last month, adding that despite the split, Barbados intends to preserve its relationship with the British leadership.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Thousands of people were anticipated to tune in to the late-night event on television, listen to it on the radio, or witness it in person at a popular square where a statue of a well-known British lord was dismantled last year as part of a global movement to remove oppressive symbols.

Dennis Edwards, a property manager who was born in Guyana but now resides in Barbados, stated, “It should be a historic occasion.”

Edwards hopes to take his son to attend the once-in-a-lifetime event because he was born on the island: “He’s a Bajan.”

“We have just elected among us a lady who is singularly and passionately Barbadian…I can think of no greater individual at this juncture of our nation,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley said at the time of Mason’s election.

“Responsibilities and rights come with the realization that there is no one else to watch after us…This is our moment,” Mottley concluded.

Mason is a 72-year-old lawyer and judge.