With previous specials, Chappelle’s transgender jokes had enraged the LGBTQ community for years.

Since the launch of his latest Netflix stand-up special, The Closer, on October 5, comedian Dave Chappelle has been involved in controversy.

A reaction has erupted in response to transphobic jokes in the show, with Netflix employees planning a walkout on October 20 and GLAAD issuing a statement criticizing Chappelle.

However, making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender persons, isn’t a new component of the comedian’s act. For years, Chappelle has made derogatory remarks about the group, even in previous specials that are still available on Netflix.

This is one of the more vexing jokes in The Closer: “Gender is an undeniable fact. To be on Earth, every individual in this room, every human on Earth, has to pass through the legs of a woman. That is a proven fact.” In other parts of the episode, he backed J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, who has made a number of anti-transgender comments in recent years. During his Netflix special, Chappelle declared that he, like Rowling, is a member of “team TERF,” which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” Trans women are not women, according to the word and ideology.

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones was released on Netflix in 2019. Similarly, the special, which received the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, was panned for making jokes against the LGBTQ+ community. “[t]he alphabet folks [LGBTQ]” didn’t like him, Chappelle said in one sketch, adding, “[t]he T’s detest my f***ing guts.” He then proceeded to describe a long vehicle excursion with a number of people who were grouped together by letters.

In 2017, he joked that transgender troops could be utilized as “hidden weapons” by the US military during his residency at Radio City Music Hall.

“I’d be scared if I was fighting against the US in the trenches with ISIS, and all of a sudden I saw a man with a beard and enormous D-cups t****ies just charging my foxhole and s**t,” Chappelle remarked, according to Vulture.

Chappelle lamented in his 2017 Netflix show Equanimity how Caitlyn Jenner’s transformation into a woman had harmed his memory of the former Olympic athlete. He also recounted a fictitious situation in which a trans lady “tricked” a man into having sex. Chappelle also used a derogatory term. This is a condensed version of the information.