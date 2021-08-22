With Poundland, IKEA, and eBay treasures, a woman changes her “boring garden.”

Using DIY techniques and deals from stores like IKEA and eBay, a woman has changed her “boring” back garden.

Giving your yard a makeover can seem intimidating and costly, but Angelika Garlej has shown that this is not the case.

Angelika has totally converted her garden into a chic outdoor retreat.

“I have quite a large garden but most of it is covered in lawn,” the Torquay-based 26-year-old told LatestDeals.co.uk. I wanted to create a space where I could sit and enjoy the sun or eat my lunch.

“A location where I can sit and read a book or have a BBQ with a few friends. This outside corner was the ideal spot for it. It was also in desperate need of cleaning and decluttering.”

“Pinterest is my main source of inspiration when it comes to building new spaces,” Angelika said of her hopes for the project.

“My main goal with this outside nook was to make it comfortable and cozy on a tight budget. All I needed was a table, chairs, and plants, so it was really minimalistic.”

She began looking for fresh goods to beautify the yard after clearing the congested outdoor space.

“I acquired the outside table and chairs for £35 in IKEA and placed some cushions on them – now they are really comfortable,” Angelika remarked about where she got her budget-friendly garden décor.

“I bought most of the decorations from charity shops, such as vases, pots, and lanterns. I love charity shops and car boot sales, and I constantly hunt for one-of-a-kind items there.

“I’m quite pleased with the exterior lighting. It was only £15.00 on eBay when I bought it. They’re solar-powered lights that look like little light bulbs. When it becomes dark, they turn on automatically, providing a really romantic atmosphere.

“Poundland offered such a nice assortment of garden supplies this year. All of my wall baskets, trellis, and fresh plants were purchased there. It was a great deal because they only cost £1 to £3 each.”

