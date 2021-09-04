With Paddy Pimblett in action, Darren Till vs Derek Brunson fight time and live stream details are available.

Paddy Pimblett fights Luigi Vendrammi in the octagon this weekend in Las Vegas, making his long-awaited UFC debut.

When he fights 25-year-old Vendrammi, the Liverpudlian has established himself as a powerhouse in the British MMA scene and is now aiming to translate that success USA.

In the main event, another Liverpool boxer, Darren Till, will square off against Derek Bruson in Las Vegas, in the concluding bout of a packed card.

This weekend is jam-packed with action, and we’ve compiled everything you need to know right here.

On Saturday, August 4th, BT Sport will broadcast live coverage of the UFC, commencing at 7 p.m.

Standard definition coverage is accessible on channel 409 on BT TV, while high definition coverage is available on channel 431.

Sky TV customers can watch the action on channel, while Virgin Media subscribers can see it on channel 528. If you aren’t already a subscriber, you can do so here.

Alternatively, you can get a BT Sport weekend pass.

Yes. To discover the action, BT subscribers only need to download the app and access it on fight night, then follow the required links.

You may also watch the fight on demand through the streaming service, with the complete broadcast accessible to view spoiler-free immediately after the broadcast.

On Sunday, the show will be shown on BT Sport.

The main card begins at 9 p.m., with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

The main card also includes a rematch between Mancunian Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak, with the main event pitting Till versus Brunson.

There are five fights in the preliminary round and six fights on the main program.