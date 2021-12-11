With over 100 migrants freed, 24 people have been charged in a Georgia case that the feds have dubbed “modern-day slavery.”

A grand jury in Georgia arrested two dozen people in a case of “modern slavery” involving an organized crime ring that exploited the H-2A visa program for migrant workers after more than 100 people were released from forced labor.

The 24 people were charged with dozens of felony offenses in the United States District Court, including forced labor, witness tampering, and mail fraud, among others. The organized crime ring used the H-2A visa program, which allows employees from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras to work in the United States.

The defendants allegedly made $200 million by importing migrants into the United States to work as agricultural workers in deplorable conditions, according to authorities. The federal program stipulates that they be paid adequately, often $10 to $12 per hour, yet they were paid very little or none at all.

Prosecutors say the defendants pocketed the rest of the money and used it to buy a nightclub and dozens of cars. According to the indictment, they also used a casino to launder millions of dollars.

Migrants’ documents were taken away, leaving them unable to leave and seek help, according to federal authorities. They were frequently housed in overcrowded trailers with scarce food and clean water.

According to authorities, at least two of the migrants died, while another was raped repeatedly.

U.S. Attorney David Estes stated in a statement that the case had released “more than 100 individuals from the shackles of modern-day slavery and will hold those who enslaved them accountable.”

The illegal operation was dismantled, according to authorities, after a three-year investigation.

According to the indictment, the laborers were made to pay illegal costs for transportation, food, and housing, and their travel and identification cards were withheld.

According to court papers, some people who were promised up to $12 an hour to work on fields in rural South Georgia were instead forced to dig onions with their bare hands and were paid only 20 cents per filled bucket as men with firearms held them in control. Two of them died, while another was raped multiple times.

The case’s arraignments have been set for December 21 and January 6 in the federal courtroom in Waycross, Georgia, near the Florida state line.

A federal grand jury in Waycross indicted. This is a condensed version of the information.