With our special edition club annual, get the finest start to Liverpool’s 2021/22 season.

Liverpool is in for a season unlike any other.

The season kicks off on Saturday, August 14 when the Reds visit Norwich City in their first Premier League match of the season.

A week later, Liverpool will play Burnley in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd for the first time since March 2020.

It will be an emotional moment for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were denied the chance to celebrate their Premier League triumph in front of their fans in 2020 – their first in 30 years.

On Monday morning, only hours after the dramatic finale of Euro 2020 and the Copa America, preparations for the new campaign begin.

For the first week of pre-season, Liverpool will head to Austria with new acquisition Ibrahima Konate, as well as returning trio Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

And more additions could be on the way as Klopp and Michael Edwards finalize their preparations to reclaim the Premier League title.

Reach PLC is commemorating the return of fans to stadiums throughout the Premier League, Championship, League One, and Scottish Premiership with 41 special edition club annuals for the 2021/22 season, ahead of an exciting new season of football.

For the cost of postage and packaging, fans can order these one-of-a-kind titles in print to arrive at their doorstep before the campaign begins.

The greatest regional journalists in the country will provide all the inside information on what to anticipate from Liverpool and their competitors in the new campaign.

Paul Gorst, the ECHO’s Liverpool correspondent, will bring you all the latest information on the Reds’ preparations for the coming season, as well as previews from Theo Squires, the ECHO’s Euro 2020 correspondent, and Matt Addison, who has been covering the Reds’ junior team.

Want the inside scoop on Liverpool’s preseason preparations? What did Jurgen Klopp and his team take away from the previous season? Who are the notable players to keep an eye on?

Every annual also includes a complete club-by-club overview of the competition, crucial statistics, and the most up-to-date information on football grounds. The summary comes to a close.