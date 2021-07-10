With our special edition club annual, get the finest start to Everton’s 2021/22 season.

Everton is gearing up for a season unlike any other.

Following a summer of shocks, the Toffees are now led by Rafa Benitez, an ex-Liverpool manager who has returned to the Premier League after a period in China.

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to leave Everton and return to Real Madrid in May prompted Benitez’s arrival. It was a surprise move that left the Toffees looking for a new manager for more than three weeks.

But now it’s Benitez in charge, with the goal of improving on last season’s mid-table result and winning the first trophy at Goodison Park since 1995.

As football prepares for full stadiums for the first time since March 2020, he’ll do so in front of returning fans.

And, to help you get ready for the new season, our team of Everton writers has collaborated on a 40-page souvenir guide, which is available for just the cost of postage and packaging.

Our Everton journalist Phil Kirkbride and Blues writer Adam Jones share their thoughts on the Toffees ahead of the new season, with details on the club’s preparations, potential new additions, and more.

Every annual also includes a complete club-by-club overview of the competition, crucial statistics, and the most up-to-date information from the stadiums, as football puts fans back in the action.

It’s simple to get your hands on a copy of our fantastic handbook. Simply fill out the form below to sign up for our FREE Everton FC annual and confirm that you want a copy sent to your home. Postage and shipping will be £1.25.

For the most up-to-date information about the Blues, go to https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/all-about/everton-fc/.

Follow us on Twitter @LivEchoEFC, the official Liverpool ECHO Everton account, for real-time updates.

We’re also on Facebook/LiverpoolEchoEFC, where you’ll find all the latest EFC news, stories, videos, and photos from the Liverpool ECHO throughout the day.

Listen to our podcasts wherever you get your podcasts by searching for “Royal Blue.”

Click here to sign up for one of the Liverpool Echo’s free daily or weekly Everton newsletters. The summary comes to a close.