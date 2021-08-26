With our prediction, you can simulate Liverpool’s Champions League group stage draw.

Liverpool will learn their Champions League fate at 5 p.m. BST today, as they join three other Premier League teams in the Champions League group stage draw.

At this stage, the Reds will not meet anyone from the English Premier League, as Chelsea and Manchester City are in pot one. However, this does not imply a smooth ride.

Jurgen Klopp’s team might draw Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, and others in today’s group stage when they return to Istanbul for the draw.

For the Reds, who begin their Champions League campaign next month, our simulator will present a dream – or nightmare – situation. Inter Milan, RB Leipzig of Germany, and BSC Young Boys of Switzerland were drawn together in our own group.

While the draw has yet to be made, you can see who LFC could meet in the group stages.

Try out our Champions League draw simulator, which you can see below, and see how Liverpool’s fate is decided.