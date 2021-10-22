With only weeks to live, a bride marries her groom in an incredibly emotional ceremony.

Ann Ruddock and Keith Pearce had been engaged for about ten years, but when Ruddock was diagnosed with a fatal disease and told she only had one to two weeks to live, the Staffordshire, England pair planned a wedding in just 48 hours.

Ruddock was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer last month, and was given four to six months to live, according to ITV. She then learned that her prognosis had deteriorated, and she was given only one to two weeks to live.

On October 21, the pair married with the support of Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Leek Weddings, an organization that helps couples with serious illnesses be married, and local vendors.

Pearce told ITV, “It’s been so overwhelming.” “We just want to express our gratitude to everyone for their generosity. We can’t believe folks who don’t even know us would go out of their way to help us.” According to the site, the two met in the 1980s while married to prior partners. Ruddock went away, and they didn’t speak for over 20 years. As time passed, Pearce learned about Ruddock’s divorce and reached out to her. For the past 12 years, they’ve been together.

Jackie Murray, a social worker at the hospice center who also assisted in the wedding planning, spoke with ITV.

“I was resolved to do whatever I could to help Ann and her family when I learned of Ann’s unexpectedly short prognosis and their desire to marry,” she stated.

In under 48 hours, a wedding was put together with the support of the community and local vendors. Everything was ready for the big day, with flowers, food, the cake, and the dress.

Emma Wiseley of Leek Weddings told the BBC that she received a call from the hospice on the evening of October 19. The most difficult aspect of planning the wedding, she added, was finding a photographer on such short notice. Everything else, on the other hand, came effortlessly “because I work with a wonderful set of people.” It’s fairly uncommon for a couple to move their wedding date up due to a terminal illness.

