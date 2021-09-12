With only two days to the California recall, Evangelical Churches come out in force in support of Larry Elder.

When it came to promoting the necessity of congregants voting in the state’s approaching recall election, evangelical churches across California held services this Sunday that were no different than those held in the previous several months.

In the case of Tuesday’s special election, it means pastors not only preaching, but also having ballots on hand and urging members of their congregations to vote in support of Republican front-runner Larry Elder.

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills advised his 15,000-member congregation to turn in their votes for collection, emphasizing the importance of each and every vote. Hibbs estimated that his church, which has a big web and social media presence, had collected 20,000 ballots before to Sunday’s service, with some members hand-delivering or even driving up to a legal lock box on church property to submit their ballot.

The ballot collection process has been so secure (complete with video recording and manned by a representative and security guard) that it even passed the litmus test of a CBS Los Angeles news crew, which recently showed up on the church’s campus to investigate, hoping to do a story on the effectiveness of its ballot collection. They eventually left, according to Hibbs, acknowledging there was no story to cover. Hibbs and the church’s leaders are proud of that, according to him.

Hibbs told This website that his church has been educating members about the positions of many candidates, including Newsom, for several months.

“This is something our church has been doing for 30 years. We immediately begin to notify the church whenever a candidate emerges,” he said, alluding to the church’s historical habit of engaging its congregation and emphasizing the necessity of being involved in both their community’s and country’s political processes.

Similarly, many people came out to support Elder at other prominent evangelical churches around California, from Orange County to Central California and further north. Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Huntington Beach; Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin; Calvary Chapel Signal Hill in Signal Hill; Rise Christian Church in Sacramento This is a condensed version of the information.