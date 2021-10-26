With only a few days until the deadline for passing a spending bill, Sanders and Manchin clash over Medicare expansion.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin sparred over whether the Democrats’ funding package will include Medicare expansions for dental, vision, and hearing as the October 31 deadline approaches.

Democrats, both moderate and radical, have been debating the intricacies of how to best tackle two infrastructure legislation for months. Traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is funded by a $1.2 trillion bill that passed the Senate in August, while “human infrastructure,” such as combating climate change and expanding healthcare, is funded by a larger bill.

Progressives argue that the bipartisan bill should be linked to the wider human infrastructure package, while moderates argue that it should be voted on separately.

Progressives have advocated for Medicare expansion to be included in the wider reconciliation measure, notably Sanders, a Vermont independent who chairs the Senate Budget Committee.

“One of the most popular and significant features in the reconciliation agreement is the expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision care. It is exactly what the American people desire. It’s not going to come out, “Sanders sent out a tweet on Saturday.

However, Manchin, a West Virginia centrist, told CNN’s Manu Raju on Monday that he still opposes including it in the final plan, claiming that Medicare must be “stabilized” before it can be expanded.

“It’s quite disturbing if we’re not being economically prudent,” he remarked.

Despite this, he remained optimistic that a bill framework will be achieved this week. He’s met with progressives in an attempt to put it all together.

“I believe there should be a structure,” he stated.

President Joe Biden has also expressed doubts about the inclusion of Medicare expansion. He claimed the program is a “wonderful idea” in a CNN town hall last Thursday, but acknowledged resistance from Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, another centrist Democrat from Arizona.

Democrats hope to approve the human infrastructure measure through the budget reconciliation process. They can’t afford to lose either senator’s vote in a Senate that is equally divided.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a deadline of October 31 to pass the $1.2 trillion plan, which progressives have said they will oppose unless it is enacted concurrently with the reconciliation bill.

