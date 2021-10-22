With only 77 kilometers on the clock, this rare classic MGB is being auctioned with a reference price of £30,000.

A ancient MGB is being auctioned online after only 77 kilometres since it was registered 40 years ago.

This MGB was purchased in 1981 by the proprietor of a tyre business in Hereford, along with a matching example, and is described as a “time capsule” and “brand new.” This example was transferred to a new owner in 1983, and it has subsequently had four keepers. The automobile was purchased by its most recent owner in 2016, but it has been properly stored for its entire life, ensuring that it is in fantastic condition today.

While the automobile is believed to have had some fluid changes, it has never been serviced, and there are just a few bills to go with it. The car also comes with the original spare wheel, a brand new jack and tools, and an unopened tonneau cover.

The roadster is also a Limited Edition vehicle, with only 480 convertibles made to commemorate MG’s 50th anniversary at Abingdon, Oxfordshire, before the factory closed in 1980. The interior of all of the drop-top variants is orange and brown, while the exterior is painted in a somewhat dramatic hue of Metallic Bronze.

The MGB has a reference price of £30,000 and is being offered by online auction site Car & Classic.

“A car with 77 miles on the clock cannot have been driven for more than a few hours since it was bought in 1981, but it is also evident that it has been housed in a way that has preserved it flawlessly,” said Chris Pollitt, head of editorial at Car & Classic.

“Nothing has been changed mechanically, as you can see when you raise the bonnet, and the beautiful engine bay appears to be undisturbed.” We think this is a fantastic collector automobile, especially since there are so few Limited Edition Roadsters left.” The online auction is already open and will close on October 27.