With no Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford, or Eamonn Holmes, This Morning is headed for a massive presenting shake-up.

This Morning is due to shift dramatically next week, with a slew of new hosts.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ last program was on Friday, August 28. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are still on holiday.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ruth and Eamonn have been hosting the show for the past six weeks while Holly and Phil are on vacation.

As their summer drew to an end, the married pair became teary-eyed, and spectators at home expressed how much they would miss them.

Because Holly and Phil won’t be back until later in September, the show will have a variety of presenters next week.

For a ‘girl power’ Bank Holiday Monday, viewers will watch This Morning’s Rochelle Humes anchoring with Alison Hammond before welcoming new guest host Vernon Kay.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Vernon will co-host the show with Rochelle for the first time, before Rochelle reunites with Alison on Friday.

Dermot O’Leary, Alison’s regular Friday co-host, will also host a segment of the end-of-week show live from Manchester, where he will be located in advance of Soccer Aid on September 4.

“I’m so looking forward to hosting with the great Alison Hammond again,” Rochelle remarked ahead of her guest hosting stint. I’m also looking forward to welcoming Vernon Kay to the This Morning team!”

Vernon, who joined the show as a rookie, stated, “This Morning is my go-to daytime show, so being asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its start is a significant tick for me.”

“I can’t wait to work with Rochelle and sit on that iconic sofa.”

From Monday, September 6 at 10 a.m., Phillip and Holly will return to host the ITV show.