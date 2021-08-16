With massive steins and an oompah band, Oktoberfest is coming to Liverpool.

Later this year, Liverpool will host a massive Oktoberfest celebration.

The Peaky Blinders Bar is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration with themed décor and entertainment.

The occasion will be the popular bar’s first major gathering since the Coronavirus ban was removed.

The themed evening includes a variety of activities as well as distinctive cuisine and drinks.

Oktoberfest will feature German-style food throughout the venue, as well as one-time drink specials such as massive beer steins.

For the occasion, the pub is getting a makeover, complete with themed décor and an in-house photographer ready to capture the greatest moments of the night.

A live brass ‘Oompah’ band will provide entertainment, with a playlist of well-known songs performed in the typical ‘German Oompah’ style. A themed interactive quiz is also available, with a variety of prizes including bar tabs.

Tickets for Oktoberfest 2021 begin at £15, and include admission to the festival, a reserved seat, and a complimentary stein upon arrival. Organizers have stated that everyone with a valid German passport would receive a refund of their ticket price in the form of a bar tab on the night.

Oktoberfest 2021 will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 2. The Peaky Blinders Bar is located in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, at Cains Brewery on Stanhope Street.

Tickets for standard seating as well as priority seats are available. The seating arrangements will be in place for the quiz, after which you will be free to walk around the space.

Priority seating ensures a location near the staging area with a clear view of the show. Priority seating tickets start at £22 and go up from there.

Click here to learn more about Oktoberfest and to buy tickets.