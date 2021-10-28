With many more in circulation, a 50p coin sells for £170.

One of the most valuable 50p coins in the UK recently sold for £170, with many more still in circulation.

On the ‘tails’ side of the coin, a design of London’s Kew Gardens appears, while the Queen’s face appears as usual on the other. With only 210,000 copies in circulation, the price reflects its rarity.

The coin, which was listed by a vendor in Derby and sold for £170, received over 30 bids from 13 separate bidders.

The coin was released in 2009 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the opening of Kew Gardens in 1759, and there are only 210,000 in circulation, according to The Mirror.

Collectors value this coin and others because of their rarity in compared to conventional coins, with the Kew Gardens 50p frequently topping lists of the rarest 50 pence pieces.

Checking the webpage is now different. The average price range for the Kew Gardens 50p sold by Coin Hunter is between £150.89 and £161.50, indicating that this coin sold for more than average.

However, there have been instances in the past when this coin has sold for as much as £200.

If you happen to come across a Kew Gardens 50p in your change, the first thing you should do is look at the date.

This is because the Royal Mint reintroduced a batch of the coins in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 50p, and this version sells for less. However, if you locate one of these, you could be in for a nice payday, as they can sell for between £70 and £80 on eBay.

If you want to establish your own coin collection, do your research before buying anything, as con artists sometimes use phony coins to deceive naive collectors.

Websites like Coin Hunter can assist you figure out whether or not a coin is genuine before you buy it.

Another 50p sold for £60 earlier last month, significantly less than the £170 garnered by the Kew Gardens coin, according to The Washington Newsday.