With many by-elections looming, Labour is scrambling to find council candidates in Liverpool.

With many by-elections ‘highly likely’ to take place in Liverpool in the near future, the Labour Party is scrambling to find council candidates.

The party’s North West regional headquarters sent an email to all Liverpool Labour members, which was seen by The Washington Newsday, calling for people to put themselves up to be considered as candidates for city council seats.

“There is a high chance, that at least one, possibly more by-elections will take place in the near future across Liverpool,” writes deputy regional director Andy Smith in an email.

Bullying, misogyny, and a “toxic culture” have all been discovered in the Liverpool Labour Party.

“As a result, we are urging members to come forward to be considered for these future by-elections,” he continued. We hope to reopen the Panel in the near future, but we must be prepared for any by-election and be able to choose a candidate on short notice.”

The urgency of the issue was underscored by the email’s request that people interested in being considered as candidates answer by Tuesday, September 14, due to the “strong chance” that the party will need to make a speedy decision.

The email is noteworthy since it came from the party’s regional office, rather than the Local Campaign Forum, which would normally be in charge of this process.

This is because, following a damning party inspection report, the Labour Party has assumed control of the Liverpool selection process on a national level.

After the damning Max Caller government inspection report on the council, which revealed massive shortcomings at the authority and resulted in Whitehall commissioners appearing at the Cunard Building to oversee critical departments, that report was produced by former minister David Hanson.

Labour’s own investigation into the Liverpool party found a “toxic culture” of bullying and misogyny, as well as a “endemic” lack of tolerance in the local party.

The Hanson Report resulted in a slew of policies that were unanimously approved by Labour’s National Executive Committee, including the party’s oversight of candidate selection until 2026.

After the death of ward councillor Ros Groves, a by-election will be held in Anfield.

Cllr Groves, a well-known community volunteer, passed away last month. “The summary has come to an end.”