With Manchester United’s statement, Jesse Lingard has just shown Everton what the January transfer window looks like.

Everton’s January transfer window might be a fascinating one once again.

Last summer, Rafa Benitez and the rest of the club’s leadership worked extremely hard to bring in new players despite tight budget constraints, and five players eventually arrived through the doors.

Two of them, in particular, have had a significant impact on the field, with Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray demonstrating that their low salaries have no bearing on their quality.

Everton, on the other hand, have been in severe need of reinforcements in a number of areas of the pitch in recent weeks, as injuries have taken hold.

At the same time, the club’s financial status has remained unchanged.

The Blues were obliged to be more frugal with their money over the summer as a result of years of huge spending, with just a small portion of the money being recouped.

That put the club in jeopardy of breaking financial fair play laws, and it meant Benitez wouldn’t be able to spend as much as he wanted unless some players departed.

On that front, not much has changed, and coming into the January transfer window, it’s possible that the more prudent and frugal approach will be used once again.

Jesse Lingard is the next person we’ll talk about.

According to Sky Sports, contract discussions between Manchester United and the winger have gone down, and he will be aiming to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Prior to that, a loan move in the January window might be pursued, similar to the one that sent him to West Ham in early 2021 for a successful stay in East London.

David Moyes’ team demonstrated that the England international could still make an impact in the Premier League if given the correct circumstances.

United’s front-line competitions have been fierce for several seasons and have further intensified with the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

As a result, despite his outstanding showing in the second half of last season, Lingard’s immediate possibilities have been limited. “The summary has come to an end.”