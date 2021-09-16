With major revisions to the Amber List and Turkey, travel rules are expected to be rewritten.

The amber list will undergo significant modifications as part of a comprehensive revision of UK travel laws.

According to Mirror Online, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was set to make the latest review of the traffic light system today.

The government evaluates the travel laws every three weeks, and the delay comes amid speculation that the government may combine the green and amber lists into one category.

The contents of the next update, however, appear to be poised to be confirmed tomorrow, with The Times reporting that Turkey has been removed from the red list.

As a result of the loosening of rules, UK visitors returning from the holiday destination will no longer be required to quarantine in a controlled hotel upon their return to the country.

According to the New York Times, the red list is expected to be considerably reduced, with only high-risk countries remaining on the most stringent category.

In addition, the publication said that double-jabbed Brits returning to the UK will not be required to undergo a PCR test, and that non-vaccinated Brits will not be required to take a fast flow test up to 72 hours before their arrival.

Travelers returning from green-list places are currently required to undergo a Covid test before landing in the UK and again on their second day back.

In addition, they must complete a passenger locator form.

After the government announced that fully jabbed Brits no longer need to quarantine, the criteria for amber list countries are the same for vaccinated people.

Non-vaccinated people returning from countries on the Amber List must quarantine for ten days at home and take PCR testing on days two and eight.

By October 1, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps was anticipated to announce a formal review of overseas travel laws, just in time for the fall half-term.

During a news conference presenting the government’s Covid-19 winter strategy earlier this week, Boris Johnson mentioned how he plans to ease the travel restrictions.

“I know travelers have been frustrated this summer,” he remarked. However, asking them to do so to help preserve the population is reasonable.

“We’re going to say a lot more.”

“The summary comes to an end.”