With Lucas Digne’s message, Bernard hints at an Everton transfer exit.

Bernard’s social media remark to Everton teammate Lucas Digne implies the Brazilian playmaker could be on his way out of Goodison Park shortly.

Left-back for the Toffees Digne, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram to thank his 1.9 million followers for their birthday messages.

And Evertonians assumed Bernard’s response was a farewell.

The winger wrote to Digne, “HB my bro.” “I will always wish you and your family the best in anything you do. I adore you, and I’m going to miss the 1, 2.”

Bernard appears to be moving closer to the exit door this summer, according to The Washington Newsday, with Everton looking into a possible trade with a club in the United Arab Emirates, while teams in Greece and Russia are also interested in the 28-year-old.

Bernard, who joined Goodison Park on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, was on the pitch for a total of 448 minutes in 12 appearances last season and was one of the top earners at the club.

He scored three goals, including a winner in the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur and a consolation in a 3-1 loss at home to Manchester United.

During the January transfer window, Bernard was close to joining Al-Nasr in Dubai, but the deal fell through. He seemed to be on his way now, though.