With Liverpool’s title claim, Alisson admits to a busy schedule.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Leeds United.

The Reds have earned seven points out of a possible nine thus far, and a win over Marcelo Bielsa’s side would bring them level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea.

United and Chelsea are anticipated to contend for the crown alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, but Alisson Becker says it is far too early to talk about a title race.

The goalie told the club website, “I think it’s too early [to discuss championship contenders], but the Premier League is always competitive.”

“I believe the teams have gotten stronger in recent seasons, both the top teams and the other clubs doing exceptionally well.

“Playing against all the opponents is always difficult. We’re doing a good job, in my opinion.”

Liverpool’s schedule will grow more hectic in the coming weeks, with six games before the end of the month, now that the first international break has past.

On Wednesday night, the Reds face AC Milan in their first Champions League group stage fixture, before welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield the following weekend.

Following that are Carabao Cup matches against Norwich City, Brentford, and Porto, followed by a crucial meeting against Manchester City on October 3.

Despite the demanding schedule, the Brazilian believes that the increased number of matches will help them improve their performance.

“I like it when the rushing time comes – when you play game after game,” he concluded. This, in addition to the physical and mental preparation you get from training, I believe, serves to make you more fit for the matches.”

“Yeah, we gripe about the schedule from time to time, but we love to play – we love to play games.

“We enjoy playing in the Champions League, Premier League, and all of our other competitions.

“And this is beneficial not only for being able to play, but also for the team since the manager will be able to use more players and give opportunities to other players who aren’t getting enough playing time.”

Following the Brazilian FA’s U-turn on the five-day suspension, Alisson is available for Liverpool’s match against Leeds.