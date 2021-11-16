With LinkMe, you can see and share your digital identity in a whole new way.

There are many methods to communicate with people, but switching between apps or deciding which information to give on the go can be difficult, time consuming, or unpleasant. LinkMe, a software start-up, has created a new, simple method to connect.

Manually entering information on traditional Social Media Platforms can be time-consuming. Users may scan and link accounts on platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Depop, PlayStation, Spotify, WhatsApp, PayPal, and many more using LinkMe. Each person may pick which platforms they want to use and how much information they want to share with others.