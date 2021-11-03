With leaked text messages and a warning to world leaders, the Australia-France spat has taken an ugly turn.

According to the Associated Press, France is accused Australia of leaking text conversations belonging to French President Emmanuel Macron to the media, which authorities are calling a “new low.”

The Australian media just obtained a text message conversation between Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “Should I expect good or negative news for our joint submarines ambitions?” Macron asks in one chat. The battle between the two countries is still going on, with the French ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, criticizing Canberra for terminating a 90-billion-dollar contract with France. The contract called for the construction of a huge fleet of 12 diesel and electric submarines. Because Australia joined forces with the United States and the United Kingdom to acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines, the agreement was terminated.

“This is an extraordinary new low, both in terms of how to continue and in terms of truth and trust,” Thebault said at the National Press Club in Australia.

He went on to say that the leak could have an impact on worldwide nations.

“Beware,” Thebault cautioned, “there will be leaks in Australia, and whatever you say in confidence to your partners will eventually be utilized and weaponized against you.”

Morrison responded to the charges while in the United Arab Emirates, saying, “I don’t think there’s any profit for anyone in continuing down this route.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Both national leaders are up for reelection early next year, adding to the venomous bilateral feud. If both Marcon and Morrison stay in command, there are growing doubts about how the relationship can be effectively restored.

As Australia’s government works to negotiate a free trade agreement with the European Union, France is weakening worldwide confidence in the country.

After Macron accused Morrison of lying during a June dinner in Paris, Morrison presented it as proof that Macron knew the deal was in jeopardy. Morrison, according to Macron, gave him no hint that the transaction might not go through.

The disclosure has been denounced by France as a further breach of trust.

Rather than proving Morrison’s innocence to Marcon, the letter implied that Australia had kept France in the dark.

“It totally illustrates that we didn’t know where things were going until the last minute,” Thebault added. This is a condensed version of the information.