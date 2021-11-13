With Kostas Tsimikas’ decision, Liverpool has been advised to follow Chelsea and Man City’s lead.

Liverpool has been told to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea and Manchester City by intensifying competition for first-team spots.

Both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have a lot of depth in their squads, allowing them to rotate a lot if necessary.

Many believe Liverpool’s bench options are limited, denying Klopp the same amount of squad selection latitude as his Premier League competitors.

Left-back, where Andy Robertson has been suffering for form recently, is one position in the team that has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks.

As a result, there have been calls for Scotland international Kostas Tsimikas to be given a run of games in the side, as he attempts to recapture his previous high standards.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa striker, says there is no need to ‘drop’ Robertson indefinitely, but that rotating the pair on a more regular basis could be useful.

“I’m not going to drop Robertson.” Agbonlahor told Football Insider, “He’s got tremendous credit in the bank and has been fantastic for that football club.”

“Sometimes, it’s squad rotation,” he continued. If you notice someone struggling, such as Robertson, you might consider bringing in Tsimikas.

“He doesn’t need to be dropped; he just needs to relax.” I don’t mind if Robertson takes a game off and takes a break because Tsimikas is capable of doing the job.

“We’ve seen it at other teams, like as Manchester City and Chelsea.” The first week features Ben Chilwell, while the second week has Marcos Alonso. It’s a smorgasbord of players.”