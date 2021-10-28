With Jude Bellingham’s transfer statement, Borussia Dortmund namecheck Liverpool.

One of Liverpool’s key figures has issued a direct transfer warning regarding Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been connected with the Dortmund midfielder in recent months, following his impressive performances in Germany.

Bellingham joined Dortmund for £25 million from Birmingham City in 2020, and has since established himself as a vital player for the Bundesliga club.

Since joining Dortmund, the 18-year-progress old’s has prompted interest from some of Europe’s biggest teams, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s sporting director, has discussed Bellingham’s future and possible interest in the midfielder, even mentioning Liverpool.

Bellingham is settled at Dortmund, according to Kehl, who also claims that the club has everything to give the young prodigy.

“He is a Borussia Dortmund player and will stay a Borussia Dortmund player, according to Kehl.

“Jude Bellingham is generating a lot of buzz, and not just in Liverpool.

“However, there is no bottom line and no way out. He is adored, and he revels in it.

“There are no indications that he will leave Dortmund anytime soon.”

Kehl went on to say: “It’s great that we’re discussing our guys. It demonstrates that we are on the right track.

“At Borussia Dortmund, we have a lot to offer. We want to win championships, but we need to keep our players.”