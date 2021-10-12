With Jason Donovan, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed at the Empire Theatre.

In Liverpool next year, Jason Donovan will reprise his role as Joseph in the blockbuster hit musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The new version of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will play the Empire Theatre from Monday, June 6 to Saturday, June 11 2022, following two successful seasons at The London Palladium.

Jason Donovan will return to the London Palladium in the role of Pharaoh, which he played there in 2019 and 2021, sharing the stage with Linzi Hateley as Narrator and Jac Yarrow as he prepares to don the renowned coat in the eponymous role on tour.

Linzi Hateley has starred on Broadway, in the West End, with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and at the National Theatre. She is an Olivier Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner. She initially played the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium in 1991, opposite Jason Donovan and Phillip Schofield, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Pharaoh will be played by Jason Donovan again. He made his defining stage performance as the eponymous Joseph in the 1990s, in a sold-out 18-month run that resulted in a No. 1 song and a best-selling soundtrack record.

When Jac Yarrow made his professional theatrical debut as Joseph, he created a stir, following in the footsteps of a long line of artists who have previously performed the lead character. His depiction of Joseph received universal acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination, and his version of Close Every Door To Me received standing ovations on a regular basis.

Producer Michael Harrison had this to say about the announcement: “Following two sell-out runs at The London Palladium, I’m thrilled to bring JOSEPH to the Empire Theatre in Liverpool next summer, where it will connect audiences and spread joy across the UK.

“Our ‘dream squad’ casting will delight both newcomers and longtime fans; Jac Yarrow’s performance has stunned audiences and critics.”

