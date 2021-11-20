With January in mind, Jurgen Klopp might launch a new Liverpool formation.

Jurgen Klopp is not a big fan of international breaks.

The number of times his players have returned to Merseyside with injuries has scarred the Liverpool manager, according to his comments around their existence.

The next Africa Cup of Nations will almost certainly be a cause of frustration. The competition is set to begin in January, and it will see a lot of his key players, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, miss yet another season.

Nonetheless, the occasional periods can be viewed as a positive force, with Klopp possibly learning from the tactical use of his players by select international coaches.

In fact, the most recent break could provide insight into how the German will deal with the absence of Salah and Mane in his team in the short term, with each of his full-backs facing positional alterations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were both used as wingers for England against San Marino and Denmark and Moldova, respectively.

Greece’s Kostas Tsimikas also played as a wing-back, and left wing-back Neco Williams scored against Belarus.

Aside from those recent moves, Klopp has a plethora of central defenders at his disposal at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Nat Phillips all battling for two spaces on the pitch.

Konate, who joined from RB Leipzig in the summer, has only started three Premier League games out of a possible eleven.

His time will come, but once Salah and Mane depart in the winter, Klopp may have the elements to experiment with three at the back.

If Liverpool played in a 3-5-2 formation, Klopp’s usual midfield trio would stay in the middle of the park, while Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would continue to push forward into the final third to influence their team’s offensive threat.

Rather than a third forward, Klopp would have to opt for a third centre-back, with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota forming a sort of front-line combination.

During his time at Anfield, the 54-year-old has demonstrated a reluctance to modify formations.

